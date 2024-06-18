American International Group Inc. Sells 15,764 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $67,592,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ChampionX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after purchasing an additional 349,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.3 %

CHX opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

