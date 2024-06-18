American International Group Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $142.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.