American International Group Inc. Sells 2,870 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vail Resorts worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $85,704,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

