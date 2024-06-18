American International Group Inc. Sells 3,814 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 236.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 157.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

