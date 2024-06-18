American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AREC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, May 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

American Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AREC opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.30.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.