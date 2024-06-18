AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMMO Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.75 on Monday. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $208.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMMO by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

