Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

