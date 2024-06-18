Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently:

6/13/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $357.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $376.00 to $382.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $509.00 to $457.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $397.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $384.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $338.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $416.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $405.00.

6/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $437.00 to $447.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $515.00 to $400.00.

6/3/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $498.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $404.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $515.00 to $437.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $515.00 to $437.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $539.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $384.00 to $376.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $521.00 to $463.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $530.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $492.00 to $397.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $546.00.

4/26/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $430.00 to $384.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $555.00 to $505.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

