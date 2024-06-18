ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after buying an additional 132,206 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $327.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

