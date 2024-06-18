Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

APO stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

