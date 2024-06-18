AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Victoria Valenzuela Sells 11,276 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $853,705.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,214 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.2 %

APP stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.