Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 542,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at $319,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at $7,439,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

ARBE stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3,705.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

