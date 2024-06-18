Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann Sells 4,500 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,101,612.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE:AGX opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGX. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Argan by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

