Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 433 ($5.50) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascential in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 371 ($4.71).
Read Our Latest Report on Ascential
Ascential Stock Performance
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.