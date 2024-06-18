Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 433 ($5.50) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascential in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 371 ($4.71).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.57.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

