ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New $1,185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML stock opened at $1,052.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $948.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

