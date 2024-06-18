AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 29,898 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,297 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $87,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 71.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 62.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

