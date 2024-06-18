Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 150.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,385 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $4,668,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter worth about $3,713,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at about $1,874,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

