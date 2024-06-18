Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 16.6% in May

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.19. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,812 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 967,912 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 672,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 98,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

