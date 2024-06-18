Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 16.6% in May

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AVIR opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.19. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
