Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13.

On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59.

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total transaction of $1,474,726.95.

On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $1,578,398.73.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $156.62 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -248.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.