Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 78.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,638,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,159,000 after buying an additional 141,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,346.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,499,843. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.2 %

Atlassian stock opened at $156.62 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

