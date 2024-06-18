Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

ATO opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

