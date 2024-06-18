Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Aura Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $366.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
