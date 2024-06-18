Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $366.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,777 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 296.5% during the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 1,163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 869,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

