AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Buys C$19,800.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQGet Free Report) Director Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Trading Down 1.4 %

AutoCanada stock opened at C$19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$463.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital downgraded AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

