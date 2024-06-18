AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Buys C$19,800.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Trading Down 1.4 %

AutoCanada stock opened at C$19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$463.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital downgraded AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

