Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) COO Steven M. Blum Sells 17,413 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

