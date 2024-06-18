Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

