Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,996,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

