AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 479,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AutoZone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,943.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,895.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,846.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at AutoZone
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
