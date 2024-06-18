B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,371 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,225,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,081,000 after buying an additional 425,649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

