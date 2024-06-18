B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 27.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 7.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $4,918,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 120,520 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 244.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

