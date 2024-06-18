B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,189,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $272.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $273.21. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.74.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

