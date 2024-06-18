B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

