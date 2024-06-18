B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 217,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,910 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

