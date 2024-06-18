B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,276 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

