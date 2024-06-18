B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,863 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

