B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Shares of ED opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

