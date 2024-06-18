B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.95. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

