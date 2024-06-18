B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 13,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.