B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $535.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.24 and a 200 day moving average of $522.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

