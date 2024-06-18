B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

