B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,093 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

