B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 148,231 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

