B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,768 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

ACN opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.41. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

