B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BG opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

