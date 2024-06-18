B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,347 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,612,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,313,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.