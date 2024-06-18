B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 834 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $6,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,239,000 after acquiring an additional 168,622 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

