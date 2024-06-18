B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.