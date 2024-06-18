Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,229 shares of company stock worth $56,186. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BW opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

