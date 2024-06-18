Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00335.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

