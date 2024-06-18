Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.72

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and traded as low as $78.24. Bank First National shares last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 7,705 shares.

Bank First National Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

