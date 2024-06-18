Bank of America Increases Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $85.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of STNG opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $83.33.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 995,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 549,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

